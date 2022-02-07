Submit Release
Senate Bill 1047 Printer's Number 1375

PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in State Armory Board, repealing provisions relating to composition and general functions, providing for definitions and for composition and general functions, further providing for erection of armories and for management of armories, providing for management of buildings and structures at Fort Indiantown Gap, further providing for purchase or lease of ground for armories, for donation of land by political subdivisions, for donation of property and services by political subdivisions, for sale of unusable armories and land and sale or lease of timber and mineral rights, for payment of armory rentals by Commonwealth and for rental of armories, providing for rental and lease at Fort Indiantown Gap and further providing for property in armories of units in Federal service, for State Treasury Armory Fund and for maintenance, construction and repairs.

