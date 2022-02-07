Senate Bill 1020 Printer's Number 1322

PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - An Act authorizing the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey to Kyle A. and Tamara J. Boltz certain lands situate in Union Township, Lebanon County, in exchange for Kyle A. and Tamara J. Boltz's granting and conveying certain lands to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, to be added to those existing lands at Swatara State Park.
