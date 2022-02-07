Submit Release
Senate Resolution 152 Printer's Number 1005

PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - A Concurrent Resolution petitioning the Congress of the United States to call a Convention for proposing amendments pursuant to Article V of the Constitution of the United States limited to proposing amendments that impose fiscal restraints on the Federal Government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the Federal Government and limit the terms of office for its officials and for members of Congress.

