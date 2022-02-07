Senate Bill 991 Printer's Number 1301
PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - An Act amending Title 11 (Cities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, further providing for preliminary provisions and providing for city classification.
