Senate Bill 892 Printer's Number 1376
PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in special vehicles and pedestrians, providing for electric low-speed scooter pilot program.
