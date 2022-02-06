UZBEKISTAN, February 6 - Tashkent State University of Uzbek Language and Literature named after Alisher Navoi hosted the 7th International Scientific and Practical Conference “Alisher Navoi and the 21st century”, via videoconference.

Orientalists and Navoi scholars from the United States, Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, Tajikistan and Afghanistan took part in the conference. Rector of Tashkent State University of Uzbek Language and Literature named after Alisher Navoi, Doctor of Philology, Professor Shukhrat Sirojiddinov opened the conference.

Vice-President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Isa Habibbayli informed about the role of Alisher Navoi’s works in world civilization, Associate Professor of the University of Istanbul Emek Üşenmez spoke about Alisher Navoi’s contribution to the unification of Turkic-speaking peoples, the head of the National Center for Written Heritage of the Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan provided information about the copies stored in the fund of works of the great poet.

Daria Zhigulskaya, Associate Professor of the Institute of Asian and African Countries at Lomonosov Moscow State University, spoke about the works of Alisher Navoi, in the Uzbek language.

The scientific heritage and textual criticism of Alisher Navoi, the poet’s literary heritage and biography, issues of studying the lyrics of Alisher Navoi, linguistic legacy and problems of studying the works of Alisher Navoi were considered.

Dilobar Mamatova

Source: UzA