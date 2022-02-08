Industry Leader EB5AN to Launch Second Direct EB-5 Fund for Higher Ground Education
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), an EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, will announce its second direct EB-5 investment fund for Higher Ground Education (HGE) during a live event on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 2:30 PM EST.
EB5AN’s first direct EB-5 fund was well received by investors, selling out in just three weeks. “Immigrant investors were excited for Higher Ground Education because it’s a great business—head and shoulders above everything else in the market,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN. “We are excited to be launching our second EB-5 fund for HGE’s expansion. We expect demand to be strong.”
Like the first offering, the second EB-5 fund for HGE will accept up to 20 investors at $500,000 each. The EB-5 equity capital will partially finance the development and operation of 12 new Montessori schools in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, and Washington State. And, as with Fund I, investors in Fund II benefit from direct participation in the expansion of a highly successful venture, return of capital through a built-in cash-flow sweep, and official TEA designations by the state governments. New to Fund II is an early release clause, which provides an early exit in the event of a green card denial.
The minimum EB-5 investment amount was reduced to $500,000 in June of 2021 when a federal judge vacated a 2019 rule implemented by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). That created an opportunity for investors who had been priced out of the market when USCIS increased the investment threshold two years early. But this opportunity could disappear in the coming weeks.
“We’ve learned that a bill will be introduced in Congress that will mandate certain changes to the EB-5 program, most significantly increasing the minimum investment amount to $700,000 within a targeted employment area,” added Silverman. “This could take immediate effect on February 18 when the Congress must either pass an omnibus budget bill for the current fiscal year or pass yet another continuing resolution. Investors who do not act immediately should plan to invest $700,000.”
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
