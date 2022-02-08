Human Rights Leaders to be Certified at USIDHR Youth Summit in Istanbul
USIDHR announces Youth Summit to take place in Istanbul, April 1-4. Fully funded opportunities available
The entire USIDHR team is so excited about the Youth Summit, it has been highly requested and a long-term goal for us, as the pandemic has restricted our ability to run in-person events.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights will host the Youth Summit in Istanbul, Turkey from April 1-4th. The summit will allow young people to work on real projects with non-profit organizations, attend keynote sessions from industry experts, network, and get the chance to be certified as a Human Rights Leader by USIDHR. This is an important event that provides international youth advocates with the opportunity to learn more about human rights and how they can make a difference in their communities. Certification as a human rights leader is an invaluable asset that can help these young people further their work in promoting human rights around the world.
Activists, advocates, humanitarians, officials, and diplomats are expected to attend the highly expected event organized by the Washington D.C.-based think organization. Young leaders 18-35 years old are invited to submit their application on the event website to be considered for one of the 5 fully-funded scholarships by February 20th, 2022. These individuals will be selected based on their financial situation and based on work they have already undertaken in their communities or internationally. The aim is for attendees to leave with new knowledge, new skills, and access to new networks to propel their careers forwards.
General attendees older than 35 and self-funded youth delegates are encouraged to select one of the packages that include accommodation or non-accommodation, which are available on the event website. The summit organizers are also seeking potential partnerships with benefits including company logos on promotional materials, videos, and access to more events. If you are interested in becoming a partner please email info@usidhr.org
When asked about the Youth Summit, Isabelle Vladoiu, founder at USIDHR said ‘The entire USIDHR team is so excited about the Youth Summit, it has been highly requested and a long-term goal for us, as the pandemic has restricted our ability to run in-person events. We can’t wait to meet all our attendees in Istanbul for what is looking to be a world-class event’
The in-person event comes shortly after another incredibly successful virtual Summit held in November 2021 by US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights, reaching over 100,000 views across the two-day stream; also hosting many renowned speakers from the US Government, embassies and the academic world.
About USIDHR:
US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Washington, DC. Its main purpose is to advance education for all. Through its EduforEveryChild program, USIDHR helps kids at risk of poverty go to school by supporting their education for an entire year. So far, they have helped hundreds of kids go to school by awarding them the Edu-box containing school supplies, materials, and necessaries to go to school. USIDHR also provides online courses and training on human rights, human trafficking, diplomatic protocol and etiquette, and business consulting. Other programs include Let Her Lead, an initiative aimed at empowering young women through education and training, and Religious Pluralism for promoting religious freedom for all.
