Our task is to learn, as did David, that God is committed to those who are committed to Him.” — Excerpt from US Review of Books.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Roy Hardeman Deaver will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Tucson Book Fair 2022 with his published book title The Lord Is My Shepherd. It is a study guidebook that will help us appreciate the portion of the Old Testament called the Book of Psalms.

The 150 sacred works in the book were mainly composed by David, a shepherd who became King of Israel. These psalms, sometimes referred to as songs, show David’s full humanity and his faith in God throughout his personal struggles.

The author believes that the Book of Psalms focuses on the personal tests of faith to which we areall subjected. Hence, David, who had been a shepherd and accustomed to caring for the needs of his flock, could sincerely declare, “The Lord is my shepherd.”

“Deaver’s composition is spiritually grounded, reasonable, and targeted to a specific audience— those who will utilize his work for either group or individual concentration. He presents detailed guidelines for the leader or facilitator of a “Small Group Bible Study,” including his permission for copies of the materials to be made and distributed, suggestions on preparation for the discussion, and methodology for addressing questions. For this reason and the richness of the Book of Psalms as spiritual self-analysis, it is easy to envision Deaver’s well-researched manual being

widely accessed and appreciated.” — Reviewed by Barbara Bamberger Scott, US Review of Books.

Roy Hardeman Deaver is a beloved preacher, teacher, author, and linguist. He has graduated from several colleges. Mr. Deaver has been preaching and teaching the Gospel for over 50 years. He has helped train preachers in the United States, Africa, India, and the Caribbean. He resides with his wife of fifty-two years, the former Wanda Mitchell, a faithful Christian woman who is a continual source of inspiration and encouragement. Roy continues to try to build up the church and help prepare those who love to pursue and serve to preach.

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

