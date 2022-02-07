Submit Release
Coffee Ridge Announces Luxury Resort in East Tennessee, Debuts New Brand and Website

Each dwelling will be artfully integrated into its natural surroundings, offering privacy along the hillsides on which they rest.

The outdoor space is the focal point of these luxury dwellings and will include an outdoor living area with a fireplace, dining area, plunge pool and built-in hot tub. These outdoor spaces will be partly covered by pavilions and are designed to be enjoyed

A glimpse at 3,600 ft elevation at Coffee Ridge with 360 views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The new all-inclusive resort will offer an intimate getaway and high-end experiences for couples.

My goal is to create an environment where each couple can experience true connection with each other and nature to the utmost tailored standard of luxury.”
— Deborah Hatley, CEO and co-founder of Coffee Ridge
JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coffee Ridge today announced the launch of its new brand and the development of its all-inclusive luxury resort and spa in East Tennessee, set to open in October 2023. The resort will act as an intimate and private setting for couples to reconnect and appreciate the awe-inspiring beauty of nature. The announcement of the resort coincides with the unveiling of the Coffee Ridge branding and website, coffeeridge.com.

“My goal is to create an environment where each couple can experience true connection with each other and nature to the utmost tailored standard of luxury,” says Deborah Hatley, CEO and co-founder of Coffee Ridge. “For some couples, like my husband and I, the only true one-on-one time we get among our busy lives is on vacation. We want to be the place that provides a feeling and an overall experience of the very best. A place you leave, feeling a deeper connection within and to each other like never before.”

The 300 acre resort lies in the heart of Unicoi County in East Tennessee, surrounded by the Cherokee National Forest with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The resort is aptly named for the adjacent mountain ridge that rises above the resort valley.

Guests can expect to stay in any of the ten unique modern dwellings designed by Clements Wimsatt Architects of Nashville, TN. Each dwelling will be artfully integrated into its natural surroundings, offering privacy along the hillsides on which they rest. The outdoor space is the focal point of these luxury dwellings and will include an outdoor living area with a fireplace, dining area, plunge pool and built-in hot tub. These outdoor spaces will be partly covered by pavilions and are designed to be enjoyed year-round. The interiors of the dwellings will be outfitted with high-end furnishings, modern art, and upscale amenities.

Couples will be able to enjoy unlimited access to the cutting-edge spa with curated treatments by expert therapists. Each spa experience offers a private room equipped with a steam room, fireplace, and shower.

Masterfully curated menus will offer farm-to-table dishes made from fresh ingredients grown on-site. Guests will have the choice of a fine-dining experience at the resort lounge or in the privacy of their dwellings. Guests will also have access to an exemplary wine cellar with some of the world’s finest wines and rare vintages.

Couples can expect to make reservations online beginning early next year. The all-inclusive experience is estimated to start at $3,000 per night. For more information and media kit, visit coffeeridge.com. You can find Coffee Ridge on Instagram, Facebook, and Linkedin.

