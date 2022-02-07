Submit Release
Post Session Report :: Monday, February 7, 2022

SB 327, PN 902 (J. Ward) – The legislation amends Section 1218-B (a) Duties. to clarify that a health care facility, personal care home, or physician with knowledge of a death covered under the subsection shall report the death to county coroner. A death covered under that subsection includes one known or suspected to be due to a contagious disease, which the legislation clarifies to include any disease constituting a health emergency. A vote of 33-16 was recorded.

SB 807, PN 989 (J. Ward) – This is a Local Government Commission bill that made its way to the State Government Committee. It amends Title 57 to eliminate the 50-cent fee for the registration of an official signature of a notary public, and to authorize the “Notary Register” to be located in either the prothonotary’s office or the office of the recorder of deeds, rather than both, as is current law. The bill further authorizes the electronic transfer of the official signature to the prothonotary’s office. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1082, PN 1830 (Delrosso) – This legislation will require the Department of Health, in conjunction with the Department of Aging, to establish an education program to assist in the early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders.

Amendment A03637 (Ward) – The amendment changes the bill from a freestanding act to an amendment to the Fiscal Code. Additionally, the amendment provides a change to the definition of High Medical Assistance hospital in Article I-J. p2, line 14. This change will align the language in the Fiscal Code with the language in the State Plan.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order. A vote of 49-0 was recorded on the bill.

Post Session Report :: Monday, February 7, 2022

