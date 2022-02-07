Augurisk joins Techstars IOF to build the next generation of predictive algorithms for crime and natural disasters
Techstars Industries of the Future will be run in partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the University of Tennessee
Augurisk will collaborate with top scientists in emerging technologies at ORNL, TVA and UT to develop the next generation of predictive algorithms and risk scoring for natural disasters and crime”KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Augurisk - a platform providing risk assessments for crime, natural disasters and societal risks - will be joining the inaugural class of the Industries of the Future Techstars accelerator, run in partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the University of Tennessee System in the Oak Ridge-Knoxville, Tennessee.
Throughout the program, Augurisk will collaborate with top scientists in emerging technologies at ORNL, TVA and UT to develop the next generation of predictive algorithms and risk scoring for natural disasters, crime and societal risks.
Augurisk will use this opportunity to better serve its mission of helping mitigate consequences of natural disasters and crime anywhere in the US.
“Congratulations to the first class of innovative startup companies who have been selected as part of the Techstars program,” TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash said. “We welcome you to the Oak Ridge Corridor, as you have the opportunity to deliver impactful benefits, similar to the benefits of nearly 90 years ago when TVA first brought electricity that transformed the lives of the people of the Tennessee Valley. We look forward to working with you to help drive advanced solutions with potentially enormous energy, economic and environmental benefits.”
This collaboration will foster innovation and help Augurisk's scientists build more accurate risk scores and predictive algorithms for its users.
About Augurisk
Augurisk develops predictive risk scoring and algorithms to provide risk assessments anywhere in the US for 12 disaster and societal risk factors, including Crime, Storm Events, Floods, Wildfires, Earthquakes and more.
Founded in 2020, Augurisk provides a comprehensive single source of truth for most natural disasters and societal risks, as well as advanced tools such as white label reports, benchmarks and portfolio views.
In October 2020, Augurisk released the first iteration of its Crime risk prediction machine learning algorithm, which was later mentioned in a Forbes article.
About Techstars
The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,900 companies with a combined market cap of more than $189B. www.techstars.com
About Partner Companies
Oak Ridge National Laboratory is the largest science and energy laboratory in the Department of Energy system, translating fundamental discoveries to demonstration and deployment. The Laboratory is home to the nation’s most powerful supercomputer and stewards scientific programs in fields including advanced materials, neutron science, clean energy, systems biology, nuclear science, isotope production, and national security. UT-Battelle, LLC operates the Lab for DOE’s Office of Science.
The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power distributors serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.
The University of Tennessee is a statewide system of higher education with campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin, Memphis and Pulaski; the UT Space Institute in Tullahoma; the UT Institute of Agriculture with a presence in every Tennessee county; and the statewide Institute for Public Service. The UT system manages Oak Ridge National Laboratory through its UT-Battelle partnership; enrolls about 51,000 students statewide; produces about 12,000 new graduates every year; and represents more than 422,000 alumni around the world.
