Harriman Woman Indicted, Charged in Ongoing Homicide Investigation

ANDERSON COUNTY– More than seven years of casework by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Harriman woman in connection to a 2014 homicide.

On December 8, 2014, 29-year-old Thomas Steven Thrasher Jr., known as T.S., was shot and killed inside his Oak Ridge apartment. After receiving a request from 7th District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI agents began working alongside the Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate the case. During the course of the investigation, Samantha Anne Hendley (DOB: 8/20/86), Thrasher’s wife, was identified as a person of interest.

Last week, the Anderson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Hendley with one count of First Degree Murder. This morning, she was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

