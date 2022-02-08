Submit Release
News Search

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,342 in the last 365 days.

Luxxle LLC Launches Luxxle.com, a New Search Engine Committed to the Highest Standards

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Luxxle LLC launched Luxxle.com, a new search engine committed to the highest standards. Luxxle’s new search and browsing experience is available on any device, and with browser extensions and apps for iOS and Android, it's easy for users to switch. Luxxle supports 12 languages and is available in North and South America, Europe, and Australia.

Luxxle’s name is derived from the Latin phrase "Fiat Lux" which means “Let there be Light". “Lux” means “Light”, which also represents the concepts of information and knowledge.

We invite you to join us for an enlightened search and browsing experience, and “Be Luminous”.

Learn more at www.luxxle.com.

Luxxle LLC
info@luxxle.com
Luxxle

You just read:

Luxxle LLC Launches Luxxle.com, a New Search Engine Committed to the Highest Standards

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.