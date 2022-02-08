Luxxle LLC Launches Luxxle.com, a New Search Engine Committed to the Highest Standards

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Luxxle LLC launched Luxxle.com, a new search engine committed to the highest standards. Luxxle’s new search and browsing experience is available on any device, and with browser extensions and apps for iOS and Android, it's easy for users to switch. Luxxle supports 12 languages and is available in North and South America, Europe, and Australia.

Luxxle’s name is derived from the Latin phrase "Fiat Lux" which means “Let there be Light". “Lux” means “Light”, which also represents the concepts of information and knowledge.

We invite you to join us for an enlightened search and browsing experience, and “Be Luminous”.

Learn more at www.luxxle.com.