AIM, Global Leader in AIDC Industry Standards and Advocacy, Launches New Strategic Vision

Further establishes organization as the key influencer in advancing the AIDC industry and associated technologies.

AIDC can positively impact vertical markets, benefit sustainability, help to solve supply chain challenges, and so much more. It’s such an exciting time to be involved with the AIM organization.” — Brenda McCurry, AIM Board Member

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIM, the premier alliance for the automated data capture technologies industry, including barcode, RFID, IoT, NFC, and RTLS, today announced the organization’s strategic plan to further its reach amongst stakeholders within the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) marketplace. The strategic plan places an emphasis on positioning AIM as the leader and knowledge source for new AIDC standards and technologies, including IoT, blockchain, AI, robotics, and drone development. As part of its strategic plan, AIM, which historically stood for “Advancing Identification Matters,” has refreshed the organization’s purpose statement. It now reads, “Defining Today’s Technology Standards, Empowering Tomorrow’s Solutions.”

“AIM has served as an important resource for the AIDC community for nearly 50 years, and in that time, we have seen tremendous advancements within the industry,” said Chuck Evanhoe, Chairman, Board of Directors, AIM. “AIDC has come a long way from what it once was. Technological advances and new challenges – such as supply chain – have changed the game. Today, AIM reaches far beyond the traditional barcoding industry. We’re excited to roll out our strategic plan as we take strides towards growing our position as a key influencer for advancing everything associated with the AIDC industry of 2022 and beyond.”

One of the main goals of AIM’s strategic plan is to provide a new set of AIDC standards for members and the public through a newly created “AIM Standards Marketplace.” Through this resource, anyone can access the latest AIDC industry standards. Working in partnership with like-minded organizations, AIM will collaborate in the development and maintenance of these standards, updating them in real-time as they evolve with the changing markets. In addition, the organization has identified areas of focus that will be emphasized as part of its new strategic direction. These include broadening the definition of AIM’s stakeholders to include any individual and/or organization with an interest in AIDC technologies, increasing advocacy of members and partners, and delivering more educational content, among several other initiatives. For an expansive list of focus areas related to AIM’s strategic plan, please click here.

“It is our vision that AIM members, as well as any organization or company with a hand in the AIDC space, recognize AIM as the go-to resource for all things related to AIDC standards and technologies,” said Brenda McCurry, Vice President of Supplier Services at ScanSource, a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud. McCurry is a tenured member of AIM’s Board of Directors and played an integral role in the development of the organization’s strategic plan. “It has been an honor to serve on AIM’s Board of Directors for many years, and it’s amazing to see how the organization has broadened its reach in that time. A major part of this strategic direction is continuing to widen AIM’s impact, looking at a number of things, such as how AIDC can positively impact vertical markets, benefit sustainability, help to solve supply chain challenges, and so much more. It’s such an exciting time to be involved with the organization.”

For additional information about AIM and to inquire about membership, please click here.

About AIM

AIM is the global industry alliance for stakeholders of RFID, barcoding, smart devices, and other automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technologies and supporting Blockchain, IoT, and RTLS applications. We represent all industries and organizations that use, implement, resell, or develop technology. We are essential to enabling adoption, growth, and interoperability to those who depend on accurate, available, and identifiable data.

AIM creates standards, promotes community, advocates, and educates. AIM champions concerns and solutions to industries and governments to break down market barriers/constraints. AIM has the recognition to be taken seriously and to help you be successful in the global marketplace. For more information about the value of a membership with AIM, click here.