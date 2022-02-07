Submit Release
Emergency Insect Management Committee to Meet Feb 11

The Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Committee will meet on Friday, February 11, 2022 via Zoom teleconference.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm and the committee will discuss the West Nile Virus application scoring matrix and funding limitations, hear about West Nile Virus statewide monitoring requirements, schedule an application due date/allocation meeting date, and cover any other business as needed. The public is welcome to attend and there will be an opportunity for public comment during the meeting.

More information, including the video conference link, may be obtained by contacting the Wyoming Department of Agriculture at 307-777-6585 or slade.franklin@wyo.gov.

