DATCP Aids Wisconsin Consumers: Top Ten Consumer Complaints in 2021

MADISON, Wis. – As the State's largest consumer protection agency, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) receives tens of thousands of requests for assistance, information, and resources each year. In 2021, the Bureau of Consumer Protection (BCP) worked to resolve more than 11,750 consumer complaints filed with DATCP, successfully reached settlements in several ongoing investigations, and returned more than $11,151,000 to Wisconsin consumers.

“The Bureau of Consumer Protection serves as a vital resource for both consu​mers and businesses," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “DATCP is proud of the BCP staff who investigate consumer complaints, mediate successful resolutions to complicated consumer concerns, create valuable resources, and provide training opportunities for consumers and businesses on contractor agreements, scams, and identity theft."

These are the top ten complaint categories for consumer complaints received by DATCP in 2021.