Submit Release
News Search

There were 556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,958 in the last 365 days.

Scutari Welcomes State Savings Produced by Debt Reduction Plan

Trenton – Senate President Nick Scutari issued the following statement welcoming the state savings produced by the “New Jersey Debt Defeasance and Prevention Fund” that was established by the Legislature as part of the budget.

 

The State Treasurer recently announced that the State completed a series of transactions to eliminate more than $3 billion in debt, saving taxpayers more than $600 million in the coming years.

 

“This action follows through on the debt reduction plan we put in place to produce taxpayer savings,” said Senator Scutari (D-Union/Middlesex/Somerset). “It’s just like paying off a mortgage or refinancing a mortgage at a lower rate. We’re doing the same thing at the state level, and saving large amounts of taxpayer money in the process. This is exactly what I mean when I talk about government working more efficiently.”

You just read:

Scutari Welcomes State Savings Produced by Debt Reduction Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.