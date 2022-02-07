Submit Release
Plan for heavier Phoenix Open traffic along Loop 101 this week

Loop101PimaFwyWideningProjectDec2021ADOTphotoA.jpgPHOENIX – Drivers should plan for heavier-than-normal traffic on the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in north Scottsdale this week during the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Tournament-related traffic will increase during the morning and late afternoon hours Wednesday through Sunday (Feb. 9-13), especially at the Loop 101 interchanges between Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.

Motorists who aren’t attending the event should consider allowing extra travel time, adjusting travel schedules or using alternate routes. 

For fans traveling to the TPC of Scottsdale course, information about parking and directions is available on the tournament website at wmphoenixopen.com (see Spectator Info).

Nearby off-site parking and a Rideshare lot will be available at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Parking and a shuttle service also are available at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick near Loop 101 and Talking Stick Way.

Statewide real-time highway condition information is available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. Highway condition updates also are provided through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, ADOT’s free ADOTAlerts app will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas. 

