Leading EB-5 Consultancy Now Offering Free Direct EB-5 Project Review
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm has announced that it will now provide free direct EB-5 project review to prospective EB-5 investors. Currently, with the EB-5 regional center program unavailable, direct EB-5 projects are the only option for foreign investors seeking an EB-5 visa.
“With the regional center program currently halted and the minimum investment amount lowered to $500,000 for projects in targeted employment areas, foreign nationals have an unprecedented opportunity to obtain an immigrant visa through the EB-5 program,” said Sam Silverman, a managing partner of EB5AN. “Direct EB-5 projects do, however, carry some risks that an investor may not be aware of, so we decided to offer free direct EB-5 project review to help investors understand these potential risks and make better informed decisions.”
Mike Schoenfeld, another managing partner of EB5AN echoed these sentiments. “An EB-5 investment is a major decision,” he said. “Foreign investors want and deserve to know about the immigration and financial risks a project may have. Since direct EB-5 projects aren’t sponsored by a regional center, the risks to EB-5 investors may be less obvious. EB5AN has extensive experience with direct EB-5 project documentation, and we are available to help investors at no cost to them.”
To take advantage of this offer, prospective EB-5 investors must simply fill out a brief online form and supply EB5AN with the necessary project documents. EB5AN will then analyze the direct EB-5 project’s documentation for free, providing feedback to help the EB-5 investor make an informed investment decision.
Interested investors should visit EB5AN’s website to access the online form.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
