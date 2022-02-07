McKinsey Research Demonstrates that Resilient Healthcare is Perfectly Positioned in the At-Home Acute Care Space
McKinsey projects up to $265 billion worth of care services for Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries could shift to the home by 2025.
One of the things that resonated with me most about the report was its conclusion that everyone wins with this developing Care at Home trend.”PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last two years, Resilient Healthcare, a Texas based healthcare organization, has proven its concept of a hybrid healthcare model that leverages technology and face to face care to deliver hospital care to patients’ homes. That success will likely continue, given a provocative new report issued last week from McKinsey & Company, which suggests that companies like Resilient are ideally positioned in the at-home acute care space.
— Jackleen Samuel, Founder and CEO of Resilient
McKinsey’s report, entitled “From facility to home: How healthcare could shift by 2025,” projects that “up to $265 billion worth of care services for Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries could shift to the home by 2025,” or 25 percent of the total value for such services.
Resilient “anticipated this trend,” according to its Founder and CEO, Jackleen Samuel.
“These findings are no surprise to us,” Samuel said. “We anticipated this trend, which in turn fueled our partnerships with companies like United Healthcare, HCA, and others.”
The report details how the pandemic catalyzed “Care at Home,” how patients can benefit from the model, what factors could affect adoption, and how payers and other stakeholders could accelerate potential growth.
“One of the things that resonated with me most about the report was its conclusion that everyone wins with this developing Care at Home trend,” Samuel said. “As McKinsey noted, Care at Home ‘could create value for payers, healthcare facilities and physician groups, Care at Home providers, technology companies, and investors. Most importantly it improves patients’ quality of care and experience.’”
She added that the report’s assertion that the opportunity to expand Care at Home services is with Medicare FFS and MA beneficiaries has served as an impetus “for our growth with multiple hospital partners across Texas.”
Further, “McKinsey pointed to the establishment of ‘partnerships with other providers or technology companies that can provide Care at Home or enabling services (for example, remote monitoring, care management, social supports, or assistance with daily living),’ a factor that we believe will continue to intensify in the near future.”
Technology Partnerships Enhance Resilient Healthcare’s Offering
Resilient Healthcare’s focus on technology has been evident in the last year, having announced two partnerships in particular.
The first partnership involves Sensory Technologies, a deal that will help the company rapidly scale its business and better accommodate the growing demand for its Hospital-at-Home Plus (H@H+R) approach, transitioning acute to post-acute care at home.
Sensory’s web-based technology, eShift®, securely and in real-time connects doctors and other medical professionals with medical teams in the field. That solution meshes perfectly with the technology of Resilient Healthcare, which developed software that can successfully convert homes into clinical spaces as well as fill gaps in care coordination.
The second partnership involves Biobeat, a global leader in wearable remote patient monitoring solutions. The deal means Resilient Healthcare will be able to provide tens of thousands of patients in the United States with a solution previously only available in hospitals.
Like the other partnership, Resilient Healthcare will continue to be involved in deploying Biobeat’s AI-powered home-based patient monitoring platform to the company’s hospital partners as well as its patients, connecting Resilient Healthcare’s central nurse station with patients in real time.
About Resilient Healthcare
Resilient Healthcare has become the leader in the at-home acute care space. Its LTAC@H™ Program is the first of its kind, in which seriously ill patients have access to an array of hospital-grade healthcare services from the comfort of their homes, both virtually and in-person. Resilient Healthcare began as a vision for a better healthcare delivery system in 2018. Its technology was launched in 2020 with the overarching goal of developing software to convert homes into clinical spaces, coordinate care efficiently and optimize health risk stratification.
Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 5126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn