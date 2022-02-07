H-E-B PARTNERS WITH MARATHON KIDS TO FURTHER IMPACT FOR 2021/2022 SCHOOL YEAR
EINPresswire.com/ -- In its 11th year of partnering with the nonprofit organization Marathon Kids, H-E-B is set to help fund Marathon Kids Connect in the 2021-2022 school year. This move will make Marathon Kids programming available to more than 300,000 students.
Marathon Kids Connect, a physical activity tracking app, and reporting platform was developed to make it easier than ever to track and report on kids’ active time. Marathon Kids Connect also bridges the gap between school and home, as parents and teachers can use the app together to log kids’ physical activity, track their progress, and celebrate milestones.
The Marathon Kids program is proven to jumpstart healthy, long-lasting change for children. At a time when physical and mental health are at a premium, the partnership between Marathon Kids and H-E-B highlights its commitment to the wellbeing of students and their families, now and into the future.
“As our official grocer, H-E-B has been a great partner to bring physical activity to our kids. We are grateful for their continued support and are excited to see how their commitment changes the lives of this year’s students,” Cami Hawkins, Marathon Kids CEO.
More About Marathon Kids
For 25 years, Marathon Kids has been on a mission to get kids moving—all kids, of all backgrounds and abilities. Research shows that healthy kids perform better in school, exhibit better behavior, and make better choices. With its fun, easy, and rewarding walking and running program, Marathon Kids shows kids they can achieve more than they ever thought possible. The nonprofit organization has inspired more than 2.5 million children (and counting!) to live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at MarathonKids.org.
