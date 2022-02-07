Submit Release
Snowmobile Accident in Franconia Notch

CONTACT: Conservation Officer II Christopher McKee 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 February 7, 2022

Franconia, NH – On Sunday, February 6, 2022, a Conservation Officer was running radar near Franconia Notch when he was notified of a snowmobile accident approximately ½ mile from his location by passing snowmobilers. The Conservation Officer responded to the area of Echo Lake where he located a snowmobile that had run into a tree at 10:50 a.m.

The operator was identified as Andrea Gagnon of Chelmsford, Massachusetts. Gagnon had been travelling south on the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail through Franconia Notch when she swerved to avoid a collision with another snowmobile in a narrow section of trail and crashed into a tree. Gagnon suffered minor injuries in the collision. The operator of the other snowmobile also stopped to assist.

The accident is under investigation and New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind snowmobilers to keep right and always travel at a safe speed.

