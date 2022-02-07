NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE WELLSVILLE JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Wellsville, UT—The Cache County Nominating Commission has selected four nominees for a judicial vacancy that will serve Wellsville, Utah. The position will replace Judge Terry Moore who resigned his position in May of 2021.

Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

• Judge Trevor Cook, J.D., Justice Court Judge of Rich County Justice Court, resident of Nibley,

• Judge Matthew Funk, Justice Court Judge of the Richmond City Justice Court and the Providence City Justice Court, resident of Richmond,

• Judge Matthew Lorz, J.D., Justice Court Judge of the North Logan and Hyde Park Justice Court, resident of North Logan, and

• Judge Kevin Nelson, Justice Court Judge of the Mantua Justice Court, resident of Mantua.

A comment period will be held through February 14, 2022. A final candidate will then be selected by the Wellsville Mayor, Thomas Bailey, within 30 days. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council. To submit written comments about the candidates, please contact Amy Hernandez at amymh@utcourts.gov.

