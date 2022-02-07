Submit Release
News Search

There were 553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,954 in the last 365 days.

NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE WELLSVILLE JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Posted: February 7, 2022

Wellsville, UT—The Cache County Nominating Commission has selected four nominees for a  judicial vacancy that will serve Wellsville, Utah. The position will replace Judge Terry Moore who resigned his position in May of 2021.

Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

• Judge Trevor Cook, J.D., Justice Court Judge of Rich County Justice Court, resident of Nibley,

• Judge Matthew Funk, Justice Court Judge of the Richmond City Justice Court and the Providence City Justice Court, resident of Richmond,

• Judge Matthew Lorz, J.D., Justice Court Judge of the North Logan and Hyde Park Justice Court, resident of North Logan, and

• Judge Kevin Nelson, Justice Court Judge of the Mantua Justice Court, resident of Mantua.

A comment period will be held through February 14, 2022. A final candidate will then be selected by the Wellsville Mayor, Thomas Bailey, within 30 days. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council. To submit written comments about the candidates, please contact Amy  Hernandez at amymh@utcourts.gov.

# # #

This entry was posted in Uncategorized.

NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE PLEASANT VIEW JUSTICE COURT VACANCY »

You just read:

NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE WELLSVILLE JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.