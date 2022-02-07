Madison Investments Debuts Their Landmark Mixed-Use Development Project, Collection 14
EINPresswire.com/ -- This highly anticipated mixed-use development, which is already 30% leased, incorporates 233 residential units, 30,000 square-feet of retail, 5,300 square-feet of office space, and a 4,000 square-foot event space that is also be a platform for promoting the arts.
Madison Investments, a family owned and operated real estate development firm located in the nation’s capital, alongside Atalaya Capital Management, a New York-based investment manager, is pleased to announce the unveiling of their latest mixed-use development project, Collection 14, located at 1400 W Street, NW, 20009, in the vibrant 14 Street corridor.
Collection 14 is one of Washington’s most significant landmark redevelopment projects in the last decade. Madison Investments purchased the landmark addresses, 2114 and 2120 14th Street, NW, 20009, from Martha’s Table in 2018 to transform this important block in the city, incorporating historic facades melded with energy efficient new construction. The purchase directly financed the organizations’ new headquarters in Ward 8. This move allowed Martha’s Table to embed themselves in a community where they could have the greatest impact, redoubling their effort to ensure every child in the community is set up for success with expanded access to quality education, nutrition, and family resources. Photography by Linen and Lens available here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9wl4j775wuxqv5q/AAAgz0Wn3EJjRWd4NtuyAKBYa?dl=0
“14th Street was our home for nearly four decades and the site carries great meaning for us and for many of our neighbors, many of whom have also been here for a long time,” states Patty Stonesifer, former president and CEO of Martha’s Table. “As we further our mission in two new locations, it was important to us and to our community to choose a buyer committed to being a steward of preserving the historic integrity of the neighborhood. The Madani family assured us of that, and their work in this neighborhood reinforces that for us.”
A historic brick garage is the central focal point of the expansive project, showcasing the attention to preservation detail as Collection 14 retains an urban intimate scale pleasing to pedestrians with a vibrant retail experience, while introducing dynamic new construction. Collection 14 also boasts 233 apartment units, 30,000 square-feet of retail venues, 5,300 square-feet of office space, 4,000 square-feet of event space that is also a platform for promoting the arts along with an expansive lobby. Tenants can find bright open, modern floor plans with quartz countertops, designer tile kitchen backsplash, energy efficient, stainless-steel appliances, noise cancelling tiple pane windows, dual vanities, custom-tile showers, blonde, wood plank flooring and a variety of innovative floor plans, some with private patios and balconies. Interested parties are encouraged to call (833) 519-7550 or visit Collection14@bellpartnersinc.com to tour available studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
Residents at Collection 14 have all the conveniences of the bustling 14 Street corridor at their disposal, but the entrance is located on W Street, NW for a sense of intimacy and privacy. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness studio, meditation studio & stretching room, clubhouse social lounge, dog-washing station, a business lounge with conference room, coffee bar, secured bicycle storage, residential storage, and electric car charging stations for several vehicles. The common space has also been appointed with firepits, grills, indoor and outdoor entertainment areas, and an expansive rooftop. Additionally, No Kings Collective has created large-scale murals throughout the lobby and elevator landings.
“We are excited to finally unveil this outstanding project on a historic site, and one of the last large-scale parcels within the District,” states Barry Madani, co-founder, and CEO of Madison Investments. “Our team has spent four years developing a project that gives a nod to the past, by retaining historical elements of the streetscape, while also embracing the future, as we continue to bring positive change to the neighborhood. We find it’s important to invest in the society in which we build to create a stronger community.”
Sia Madani and Barry Madani founded Madison Investments in early 2006 with a small four-unit apartment project in Capitol Hill. The company has gone on to create several successful projects, winning multiple awards. The most recent projects are a 32-unit, ultra-luxury eight-story project called Elysium Logan at 1427 Rhode Island Ave NW, 20005, a 49-unit project a few short blocks from Barracks row, in Capitol Hill called Kipling House, located at 900 11th Street, SE, 20003 and a boutique 15-unit, ultra-luxury condominium called 11Q at 1101 Q Street, NW, 20009.
Madison Investments philosophy and approach to each development is to create projects that leave a lasting impression on the neighborhoods to which they reside. Every property is developed with great attention to detail, and all of this is brought about through careful collaboration with designers, architects and consultants and the community at large.
About Madison Investments
Madison Investments is a family-owned and operated real estate development firm located in the nation’s capital, focusing on the renovation and ground-up development of residential and mixed-use properties with an emphasis on luxury design. Madison is propelled by the vision of its two founders, Sia and Barry Madani, and behind them is a versatile team that fuses expertise with diverse sectors. Founded in 2006, the firm’s management team has worked together in Washington D.C. and its surrounding markets in varying capacities for over 35 years. The company has delivered multiple award-winning projects. Notable projects include Elysium Logan, Elysium Fourteen, 11Q, Kipling House, Lawrence House, 1020 Monroe and Hailey House. For more information, please visit: http://www.madisoninvestments.net.
About Atalaya Capital Management
Atalaya Capital Management is a privately held, SEC-registered, alternative investment advisory firm. Atalaya focuses on making credit and special situation investments in three principal asset classes – real estate, corporate and specialty finance. Founded in 2006, Atalaya is headquartered in New York City and has approximately $5.5 billion in assets under management. http://www.atalayacap.com.
