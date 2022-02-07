Fatality in the White Mountains

CONTACT: Sgt. Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 February 7, 2022

Hart’s Location, NH – On Friday, January 4 shortly after 11:30 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a climber had collapsed while hiking up Mt. Willard to go ice climbing. The climber was a 67-year-old male from Florida. Members of his group immediately began CPR and continued to attempt to revive him for over an hour. Mountain Rescue Service, Bartlett Jackson Ambulance Bartlett Fire, and Twin Mountain Fire responded.

Unfortunately, the climber passed away and he was placed in a litter, lowered several hundred feet to the rail bed, and carried a little over a half mile to the trailhead. The recovery concluded shortly after 1:30 p.m. The climber’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The Mountain Rescue Service is a highly skilled volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out technical rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to MRS through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit www.hikesafe.com.