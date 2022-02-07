Submit Release
Snowmobile Crash with Injury in South Hampton

February 7, 2022

South Hampton, NH – On Sunday February 6, 2022 at approximately 1:40 p.m., the South Hampton Police Department notified the NH Fish and Game Department of a snowmobile crash that occurred on private property located off Hilldale Avenue. Upon arrival, it was determined that the operator, identified as Jasmine Berecz, 45, along with an adult female passenger, had crashed into a tree on her own property. After 911 was notified, South Hampton Police along with South Hampton Fire responded quickly to the scene. Berecz was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital by South Hampton Ambulance. She was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger sustained minor injuries. Both the operator and passenger were not wearing helmets at the time of the incident.

Conservation Officers investigated the scene of the accident and conducted interviews. It was determined that inexperience was a leading factor in the crash.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone to always wear safety equipment while operating a snowmobile or OHRV, and to ride within your abilities. For more safe riding tips visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/ohrv/safety-facts.html.

