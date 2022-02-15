A girl who’s lost everything discovers strength through dance & artistry in Little Girl Can Dance, by Tricia D. Wagner

Tricia D. Wagner, Author Little Girl Can Dance Little Girl Can Dance, by Tricia D. Wagner

Artistry, dance, and imagination—these are Andromeda’s wells of nourishment and her weapons. Though they might help her survive, they could also destroy her.

A dancer. A creature. A spire-capped and lonely boarding school. This fusion of poetic prose and imagination plunges you into Andromeda’s world. Prepare to have your heart broken and mended again.” — Eleanor Hawken, author of The Blue Lady and Sammy Feral’s Diaries of Weird