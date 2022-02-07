ChiroFusion Named a Top Performer in Capterra Shortlist Report for Chiropractic Software
Leading practice management software platform for chiropractors named a top-performing solution based on user ratings and reviews.
We’re a company that prides itself on listening to our clients and delivering a practice management solution that meets their needs.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChiroFusion, the leading cloud-based electronic medical record (EMR) software for chiropractors, today announced that it has been named a Top Performer in the 2021 Chiropractic Software Shortlist by Capterra, an online service that helps organizations find the right software for their needs. ChiroFusion received industry-leading marks in the user-ranked guide. The Capterra Shortlist is an annual independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders.
— Damon Cozamanis, CEO and Founder at ChiroFusion
“We’re a company that prides itself on listening to our clients and delivering a practice management solution that meets their needs,” said Damon Cozamanis, CEO and Founder at ChiroFusion. “This recognition from Capterra is especially meaningful because it is based on real user ratings. There is no better measure of success.”
The Capterra Shortlist methodology scores vendors on two dimensions: User Ratings and Popularity. To be eligible for the Capterra Shortlist, brands must have at least 20 recent, unique user reviews on the site, offer a comprehensive solution that serves a broad user base, and maintain a minimum popularity score determined by Capterra’s proprietary ranking system. ChiroFusion delivered on all fronts, making the shortlist in the Chiropractic Software category.
ChiroFusion’s award-winning practice management software enables chiropractors to maximize office productivity and profitability. Known for its clean and intuitive interface, ChiroFusion's industry-leading feature set includes online patient scheduling and bill pay, appointment reminders, digital intake forms, compliant SOAP notes, and complete billing and revenue management in one centralized web-based software solution.
About ChiroFusion
ChiroFusion is the leading provider of affordable, cloud-based practice management software for chiropractic professionals. We partner with chiropractors across the country to help them automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. In 2016, ChiroFusion was named to the Inc 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with 1545% growth over a three-year period. For more information about ChiroFusion, visit www.chirofusionsoftware.com.
