Street Art Regatta Featuring Youth Sailors and Artists Ready for a Colorful High Seas Launch

Street Art Regatta Team Prepare for an Artistic Performance on the Sea February 9th, 2022

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youth Sailors and Street artists in Fort Lauderdale Ready their Sails for the annual Street ART Regatta

On Wednesday, February 9, the Intracoastal Waterway in the City of Fort Lauderdale will be transformed into South Florida’s most expressive art show on the water. Get ready for StAR.

A theater of street and pop art featuring competitive sailing:

The Street ART Regatta also known as StAR is an interactive art installation featuring youth sailing teams guided by award-winning coaches based at the Lauderdale Yacht Club Sailing Foundation (LYCSF).

The annual installation sets sail in front of LYC showcasing competitive racing tactics ‘choreographing’ the boats and painted sails. The Project is presented as a collaboration of Grace Arts Center, Inc. (GAC) and Lauderdale Yacht Club Sailing Foundation (LYCSF).

“StAR is the culmination of many years of working with artists beyond gallery walls to revitalize neighborhoods and engage communities through art and innovative conceptual projects. The Artists envisioned ‘dancing on the water’ painting unique original images on each side of sail canvases. This year New River Fine Art painters, Tom Rossetti and Andrew Cotton, interpreted the glamor of Hollywood beaches and sailing in their own brilliant way with direction from Gallery owner, Lisa Burgess,” said Clare Vickery, Director of Grace Arts Center, StAR co-curator.

History

In 2006, GAC commissioned the late Miami Florida Hall of Fame Artist, Purvis Young, to paint thirty-foot sails for the Winterfest Boat Parade. The Artist’s iconic images appeared to move across the sail canvas pressed by the ocean breeze. In 2020, local, national and international artists joined a new non-profit initiative creating walkable galleries in South Florida communities painting murals across city blocks to revitalize neighborhoods.

Artists

Stefano Alcantara, Jay Bellicchi ‘Remote,’ ‘Buns,’ ‘Hoxxoh,’ ‘Hiero,’ ‘Orla,’ Lori Practico, ‘Ripes,’ Isanusi Garcia Rodriguez, Tom Rossetti, Suzanne Scherer, Ruth Burotte, ‘Surge,’ Laura Tan, and NY-based ‘Lady Pink’ and ‘El Cekis’ with London native Andrew Cotton painted unique original compositions on sail canvases.

Several painters who are not part of the street art community responded to StAR’s creative challenge including Isanusi Garcia Rodriguez, a retired professional ballet Principal of the Miami City Ballet, recovering from injuries through painting therapy. He worked with Painter and Art Educator, Laura Tan, to create a stunning two-sided sail available for purchase during the auction that follows the free afternoon regatta.

Ways to support and enjoy StAR

The free sailing event on the afternoon of February 9, 2022, is followed by an art auction sponsored by GAC, Lauderdale Yacht Club Sailing Foundation with generous support from individuals, artists (and artist collectives such as Galera Collective), and organizations including the City of Fort Lauderdale Parks and Recreation Department, New River Fine Art Gallery and Quantum Sails.

The StAR auction features five (5) original sails painted by local and international guest artists. Auction details will be updated on January 10, 2022, on this registration portal including social media and ticket purchase information. The evening art auction occurs immediately after the public event at Lauderdale Yacht Club to benefit student sailing and art scholarships.

Grant funding from the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs and Broward County Cultural Division supports StAR free public events.

Grace Arts Center (GAC) mission is to network and connect three distinct areas of general programming resulting in more extensive cultural collaborations and revitalization of South Florida communities through the arts and humanities

Here’s what participating artists, organizations, sponsors have to say about the Street Art Regatta:

“This was such a beautiful and exhilarating project to work on. In the midst of a Pandemic, we were able to paint and see our artwork on the water inspiring the audience” — Laura Tan and Suzanne Scherer, participating artists attending the 2021 Street Art Regatta.

“Fort Lauderdale is all about art, culture, and coastal living. What a treasure” — Mayor Dean Trantalis exclaimed to the audience during the 2021 Street Art Regatta.

“Me encanta” — Isanusi Garcia Rodriguez, Principal Ballet Dancer, and Painter, participating StAR artist.

“As an artist and a sailor, this event speaks to me. I care greatly about art, sailing, and the city of Fort Lauderdale” — Connie Commette, Sailor and Artist and StAR volunteer and co-curator.

What: The Street ART Regatta & Auction

Where: The Lauderdale Yacht Club.

When: February 9th, 2022

Register: To Participate: Register for Free on Eventbrite

More Information or Media Interviews: Contact She Got Game Media @sggmedia305@gmail.com or (305) 520-9703.