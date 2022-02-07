Loyalty Management Market is Big Booming with Business Experts Ideas by Top Companies Oracle, IBM, SAP, Aimia, Comarch

Allied Market Research - Logo

Allied Market Research - Logo

The growing internet penetration rate, the proliferation of smartphones, rising consumer preference for online shopping are expected to drive market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global loyalty management market was valued at $1,931 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $6,955 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2017 to 2023. The customer loyalty segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of loyalty management solutions based on machine learning and AI to enhance loyalty programs while catering to the growing customer preference for personalization also bodes well for the growth of the market.

Download Report Sample (140 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2666

North America generated the highest revenue in the global loyalty management market in 2016 due to adequate infrastructural development for the adoption of loyalty management. Asia-Pacific loyalty management market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the remarkable economic growth in Southeast Asia, India, & other economies and growing trend of online shopping.

The global loyalty management market is driven by a rise in the use of mobile phones, lack of awareness about loyalty programs among consumers, a significant increase in the number of card holders, and growth in appreciation for online reward management solutions. In addition, recurrent alteration of end-user demographics, increase in expenditure on loyalty programs from the organizations, stringent government rules & regulations, and rapid growth in applications of Big data and machine learning supplement the market growth.

The loyalty management market is in its growth phase, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. Organizations have focused on improving customer satisfaction and implementing strategies for customer retention to reduce their operational costs. North America was the highest shareholder in terms of revenue, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2666

Profiling Key Players: Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Aimia Inc., Comarch, Bond Brand Loyalty, Epsilon, ICF International, Inc., and Kobie Marketing, Inc., SAP SE, and TIBCO (The Information Bus Company) Software Inc.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Blockchain in Retail Market

2. Multichannel Analytics Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Loyalty Management Market is Big Booming with Business Experts Ideas by Top Companies Oracle, IBM, SAP, Aimia, Comarch

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Women/Men Fertility Test Market Sees Boost Since Pandemic, Growth Opportunities Case Study [2020-2027]
Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR By 2028
(New Report) Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market | Industry Sees Promising Growth in Coming Years
View All Stories From This Author