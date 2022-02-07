AllSwabs.com Launches as Source for High-Tech, Sterile, Medical-Grade Swabs and Supplies
Harmony Labs & Safety Supplies introduces new website dedicated to “all things swabs”GARDEN GROVE, CALIF., UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AllSwabs.com today announced its new storefront website under the umbrella of its parent company Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies. The company provides professional, reliable service for its customers, who will benefit from lower shipping prices, faster fulfillment times and a dedicated, product support team.
AllSwabs.com guarantees to follow all CDC safety guidelines for all medical institutions and healthcare customers that use medical testing swabs during the extended, ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Biotech and Pharma also depend on AllSwabs.com and Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies, as technology companies rely on their specialty fiber optic swabs.
“We are excited to create a new storefront dedicated to a core aspect of our business,” said the President of Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies, Sean Clough. “AllSwabs is versed in all things swabs. We are supplying the best quality swabs for all medical and technology needs, guaranteed. AllSwabs.com offers our clients a streamlined buying and customer service experience, bringing our well-known Customer Service Counts attitude from Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies to our newest storefront. Our customers can expect the same great service we provide along with competitive pricing and speedy fulfillment.”
Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies sells the highest-quality swabs, wipes and everything necessary for cleanrooms. During the pandemic with emerging variants, it is essential for medical and other industries to always use pristine, sterile swabs and other supplies to perform everyday functions. AllSwabs.com supplies swabs and other medical and technical supplies to hospitals and laboratories, as well as to semi conductor and other industrial manufacturers that also require strict, sterile conditions.
For more information, visit www.allswabs.com and harmonycr.com.
