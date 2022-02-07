Automotive Engine Management System Market : Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Prospects by 2030

Automotive engine management system market (products, applications & geography). This study presents market analysis, trends, and future estimations by 2027.

Automotive engine management system has become a vital part of vehicle with increasing complexity in vehicles. Engine management system is a type of electronic control unit that controls the running of an engine by monitoring the engine speed and ensure optimal engine performance. It consists of a wide range of electronic and electrical components such as sensors, relays, actuators, and an engine Control Unit which provides the vital data for managing the engine. Moreover, the EMS is responsible for the amount of fuel being injected and for adjusting the ignition timing. EMS calculates the exact amount of fuel required to run an engine. Additionally, EMS enforces on maximizing engine power with minimum consumption of fuel. Besides, EMS reduces the amount of exhaust emission and thus it is adopted on a larger scale by automakers.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Scarcity of working capital in automotive sector is worsening the situation of automotive market and its component.

Additionally, the production of Automotive Engine Management System market has been stopped due to lockdown and supply chain has been disrupted.

However, engine management system has opportunity post the pandemic. Consumers preference would shift to private vehicle and would focus on preventive maintenance. For instance, if a vehicle breakdown occurs and a mechanic is infected, then there is a possible risk of getting infected.

However, the engine management system being expensive would hinder the market as consumer purchasing power will fall due to economic slowdown.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Rise in adoption of engine management system in vehicles and increase in demand for the automotive sector are driving the market growth. Likewise, consumer demand for fuel efficient vehicles is surging the market growth. Additionally, EMS plays a vital role in emission control of the vehicle as it manages the entire engine aspect. Moreover, EMS uses variety of sensors to make calculations for ensuring efficient operation. However, high cost associated with EMS could hamper the market growth. Further, with increasing complexity of vehicles and continuous advancements in engine proliferate the automotive engine management system market.

The automotive engine management system market trends are as follows:

Dynamic fuel management system to draw consumer attention

Dynamic fuel management (DFM) system is a revolutionary system for internal combustion engines as it enables the car to switch between the number of cylinders that it uses while driving. Moreover, dynamic fuel management system allows the engine to turn cylinders off when driving in situations that don’t require full power, like cruising on the highway. Recently, General motors (GM) has announced $22 million investment to build V-8 DFM engines. Additionally, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade is equipped with DFM.

Increasing exhaust emission scandals.

To fulfil the challenging emission requirements is bothering the automakers. Due to this, automakers are finding an inappropriate way to match the requirements. The manufacturers are installing software to manipulate the exhaust emission test. For instance, Volkswagen had installed kind of defeat device. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Porsche are under a scanner for manipulation of exhaust emission.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive engine management system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed automotive engine management system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the automotive engine management system market research report:

What are the leading market players active in the Automotive Engine Management System market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

