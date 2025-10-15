WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Multiexperience Development Platforms Market Reach USD 14.1 Billion at 19.3% CAGR by 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global multiexperience development platforms market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $14.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 296 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A74395 Driving FactorsThe rising demand for custom mobile app development in various organizations, surging internal operational efficiencies offered by multi-experience development platforms (MXDP), increasing need for flexibility and rapid stability, growing demand for customized mobile applications, proliferation of mobile devices and the internet, and rapid digitization of the industry drive the global multiexperience development platforms market. However, the lack of skilled professionals and trainers restricts market growth. Moreover, an increasing adoption of digital technologies like cloud and IoT is expected to provide new opportunities in the coming years.Market SegmentationThe market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is bifurcated into platforms and services. On the basis of deployment mode, it is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical it is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, government & public sector, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players profiled in the multiexperience development platforms market analysis are GeneXus, Mendix Technology BV, Neptune Software, OutSystems, Oracle, Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce, Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow, and Temenos. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A74395 By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global multiexperience development platforms market. This is due to surge in adoption of emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, and AR/VR in region, which are being integrated into MXDP solutions to enhance the capabilities of developers and improve the user experience. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period and is expected to dominate the market in 2031. The growth is attributed to the increase in demand for digital transformation and the rising adoption of new technologies such as AR and VR.Based on component, the platforms segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global multiexperience development platforms market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because, there is a rise in focus on the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies into MXDP platforms to improve the overall user experience. Furthermore, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to an increase in focus on data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) services, which help businesses to gain insights and optimize their multiexperience applications for better customer experiences.By deployment mode, the on-premises segment contributed to the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global multiexperience development platforms market in 2021 as it provides additional security of data. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is estimated to dominate the market in terms of revenue and is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.5% throughout the forecast timeframe. The cloud provides flexibility, scalability, complete visibility and efficiency of all processes which drives the growth of the segment.On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment grabbed the highest share of nearly two-thirds of the global multiexperience development platforms market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in 2031. This is because, the large enterprises typically have a large number of customers and employees, which means they need to be able to provide a consistent and high-quality user experience across multiple touchpoints, including web, mobile, voice, and other emerging channels, which leads to the growth of the segment. However, the small and medium-sized segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 21.0% from 2022 to 2031. COVID-19 Scenario● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global multiexperience development platforms market, owing to the increased demand for digitalization by businesses for an accelerated transition and a rise in demand for mobile app developments from various end users such as BFSI and retail for smooth operations.● Multiexperience development platforms played a crucial role in this adaptation, allowing companies to create and deploy digital applications that can be accessed across a variety of devices and interfaces. As a result, there was a surge in demand for these platforms, particularly in industries such as healthcare, education, and retail during the pandemic. 