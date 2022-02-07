IGadgets - Hub An innovative way to bring ideas to light
EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowdfunding is the driving force behind the success of many innovative ideas, according to last year's statistics, $17.2 billion is generated yearly through crowdfunding only in North America. There were more than 6 million crowdfunding campaigns worldwide last year but only 22.4% is the average success rate of these campaigns.
Because I Gadgets believed in the importance of crowdfunding greatly, from Southern California in Long Beach 2019 the company was founded with a primary objective to support and help any creative idea and to point out to creators each step and help projects to be successfully funded on different platforms using various methods such as social media posts, newsletters, and guidance for a better campaign page.
IGadgets provides all the services that are needed to run an effective campaign with a huge categorized database that includes actual crowdfunding projects backers that will help any project to maximize its number of pledges and to be shared with its right audience through the categorizing system. IGadgets also has well-trained designers and experienced digital marketers who will help with reviewing, editing, and promoting campaign pages.
The company also serves the backer, not only the creators, by joining IGadgets community, backers will be able to select the project categories they want to hear about, and IGadgets will alert each of them whenever one of these projects goes live on any crowdfunding platform. In addition, receiving a weekly email with updates on the most recent live projects.
