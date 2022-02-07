Submit Release
News Search

There were 458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,853 in the last 365 days.

Governor Carney Announces Expiration of Universal Indoor Mask Mandate on February 11

Governor Carney Announces Expiration of Universal Indoor Mask Mandate on February 11. School and child care facility mask requirement will end on March 31.

Governor also announces school mask requirement will end on March 31

WILMINGTON, Del. –  Governor John Carney on Monday signed a revision to the State of Emergency order, lifting Delaware’s universal indoor mask mandate effective at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, February 11.

Also in Monday’s modification, Governor Carney temporarily extended the mask requirement in public and private K-12 schools and child care facilities. That requirement, which applies to children kindergarten-age and older, will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.

The temporary extension gives parents time ​to get their school-age children vaccinated before the expiration of the statewide requirement.

The March 31 date also allows districts and schools time to consider local mask requirements, and gives the Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Department of Education (DOE) time to work with schools on updates to quarantine and contact tracing guidance.

Click here to read Monday’s revision.

Click here to read the full State of Emergency.

“We’re in a much better place than we were several weeks ago in the middle of the Omicron surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” said Governor Carney. “I want to be clear about this point – COVID is still circulating in our communities. And the virus still poses a risk of serious illness, particularly among those who are not up to date on their vaccinations. But we have the tools to keep ourselves and each other safe. Get vaccinated. Get your booster. That’s especially important for children, where we continue to see low rates of vaccination. For all the parents out there – the best way to keep your child in school learning, and to prevent them from getting sick, is to get them vaccinated. It’s that simple. I want to thank all Delawareans for taking this threat seriously.”

###

You just read:

Governor Carney Announces Expiration of Universal Indoor Mask Mandate on February 11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.