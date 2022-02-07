Michiganders who test positive for COVID-19 are urged to talk to their health care providers about treatment with oral medications

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 7, 2022 CONTACT: Lynn Sutfin, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - As the supply of oral medications to treat COVID-19 is expanding across the state, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging Michiganders to talk with their health care provider if they test positive for COVID-19 to determine if this is the correct treatment for them.

Paxlovid and molnupiravir, which recently received emergency use authorization by the FDA, are designed for the outpatient treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. Both medications may only be prescribed for patients by physicians, advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants. When administered to non-hospitalized patients with conditions that put them at high risk of severe illness within five days of symptom onset, these antivirals may reduce symptoms and the risk of hospitalizations and emergency department visits associated with the virus.

Although Michigan has received additional courses of the medications, Priority Eligibility Criteria for therapeutics, including antiviral medication and monoclonal antibody therapy, will remain in effect until the limited supply is able to meet demand and will be periodically reviewed as appropriate.

MDHHS continues to strongly recommend getting vaccinated and boosted for the best protection against the virus.

"We urge Michiganders to talk to their health care provider if they test positive for COVID-19 to determine the best treatment course. However, it's important to remember these drugs are still in limited supply and are not a substitution for protecting yourself by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public places," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "Getting vaccinated continues to be the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization, and we urge all Michiganders over age 5 to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Continue to wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth, test and social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, avoid large gatherings and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already."

Treatment with mAb continues to be an important therapy for mild to moderate COVID-19 infection and is preferred over treatment with molnupiravir whenever it can be readily accessed. Based on current evidence, mAb therapy is also a comparable alternative to paxlovid for patients who do not have access to the oral medication, have contraindications to the medication, or are beyond five days (but within 10 days) of symptom onset.

Paxlovid is indicated for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in patients 12 years of age and older who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and who meet the current Priority Eligibility Criteria.

Paxlovid currently has limited availability through the following sites:

Selected Federally Qualified Health Centers and Tribal Health Centers

Selected Meijer Pharmacies throughout Michigan

Selected retail pharmacies in areas not served by Meijer

Molnupiravir is indicated for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults ages 18 and older who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and only when alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate and who meet the current Priority Eligibility Criteria.

Molnupiravir currently has limited availability through the following sites:

All Meijer Pharmacies

Selected retail pharmacies in areas not served by Meijer

These medications are available at no cost to patients. Additional information on oral antiviral medications and monoclonal antibody therapy, including priority eligibility criteria based on MDHHS scare resource allocation principles is available at Michigan.gov/COVIDTherapy.

Michigan residents seeking more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine.

# # #