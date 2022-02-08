Vipera LLC Invests $1.2M in Megaverse Token, Aims to Inject Capital in Dubai’s Crypto Industry
Vipera LLC invests $1.2M in Megaverse token with aims to inject capital in Dubai’s crypto industry.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new partnership has been struck between a promising new project in the metaverse space, Megaverse, and the Polygon framework used for building and connecting Ethereum compatible blockchain networks. The deal comes at a pivotal point in Mega’s development with investments opportunities opening in public markets and as users begin experiencing the digital world aimed toward major brands and prominent fan communities. Megaverse has been built to introduce social media users and the world’s most active global communities to the metaverse. 4.5 billion of the planet’s 7.9 billion population actively use social media. The vast majority of this social media activity will occur in the metaverse in the next decade. Mergaverse’s mission is to accelerate this transition and bring the future-forward.
The Megaverse is the cornerstone of the Mega DAO landscape being created which includes MegaFi (a decentralized exchange platform), Mega NFT’s (a platform to sell, trade, create and buy non-fungible-tokens), and MEGA Guild (an ecosystem of the world's most popular tournament based games) that will allow users across the globe to join in and participate in all activities. It is an ambitious project with many factors across the ecosystem being combined to create a sustainable interactive community. The team’s mission is to painlessly transition social media users into metaverse users, thus increasing the number of those spending time in the new digital landscape. The goal is to reach at least 10 million of the 4.5 billion social media users. Plans for the Mega DAO are also in the works for users to take part in as well as MegaFI, a decentralized exchange that includes swaps, farms, liquidity pools, an NFT marketplace, staking, and a launchpad for new crypto, gaming, and metaverse projects. The platform allows for the creation and sale of NFTs to take place entirely in the Megaverse ecosystem. Sellers can earn Mega tokens for the sale of their NFTs. Megaverse will be launching on the Polygon blockchain and will feature MATIC (Polygons digital currency) island as one of the founding lands.
This is incredibly important for any business attempting to sell or trade digital assets such as NFT’s or tokens because it helps to significantly reduce the ever-fluctuating costs that are associated. Polygon does this by essentially piggybacking on the Ethereum blockchain, you can think of it as a second layer system applied to the first layer blockchain already built by Ethereum. Polygon will help Mega to scale its vision by allowing quick deployment of preset
blockchain networks and a growing set of modules for developing custom networks. Polygon’s service will allow Mega to reduce the costs users will face when interacting with their ecosystem.
Mega has announced their Megaverse Map will contain sectors named after the 20 top digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, and Polygon’s own coin, Matic, as well as having sectors of land inside the virtual world associated with the world's most popular celebrities and clubs. Polygon will use the Matic map space to market the Megaverse to shareholders. Megaverse’s environment is made up of over 210,000 land parcels representing different crypto blockchains. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), and more than 20 other top cryptos are represented by unique islands. Land parcels can be purchased by Megaverse users which then can be used to construct virtual shops, stores, showrooms, or other online businesses. Users can also convert the lands into social hubs for games, hangouts, or socializing with new people.
Polygon will support Mega’s vision with a generous $25,000 development grant that will help the team source, build and market the ecosystem to the community. Polygon will also help to list Mega’s digital currency, MEGA, on major exchanges. There will be a total supply of 10 trillion Mega tokens split between the treasury, investors, partnerships, the Mega ecosystem and public shareholders. One company, Viperatech (Vipera LLC), is paving the way for the crypto industry in Dubai with big plans for the region. Vipera has made significant investments in the area and is in the process of building crypto mining farms as well as a deluxe showroom with the intention of making Dubai a central hub for crypto-related projects.
Mega is based out of Dubai and Vipera LLC CEO Mr James Campagna has acknowledged they will invest a total of $1.2M in MEGA Token at the preferential 2.5% presale buy-in rate and hopes this injection of capital into the Dubai-based metaverse endeavour will inspire other crypto space projects to bloom.
