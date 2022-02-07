New Generation of Innovatrics Fingerprint Algorithm Tops NIST MINEX III Evaluation
MINEX III proves the superiority of a new generation of fingerprint algorithms from Innovatrics, confirming the company as a leader in fingerprint biometrics
Our fingerprint verification algorithm has been significantly improved by incorporating deep neural networks, and the current fingerprint matcher is the best matcher worldwide as measured by NIST.”BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apart from the traditional comparison of individual fingerprint, facial and iris algorithms, US-based NIST also conducts tests for the interoperability of fingerprint matching. These tests, dubbed MINEX III (Minutiae Interoperability Exchange), have a new winning fingerprint algorithm in the matcher category. The new submission from Innovatrics is currently the most accurate among more than 40 vendors.
— Marian Beszedes, Head of Innovatrics R&D
“Our latest fingerprint verification algorithm has been significantly improved by incorporating deep neural networks into the process, and the current fingerprint matcher is the best matcher worldwide as measured by NIST,” explains Marian Beszedes, Head of Innovatrics R&D.
MINEX III, one of the most prestigious benchmarks in the industry, is used to establish compliance of fingerprint template generators and template matchers for the Personal Identity Verification Program (PIV) of the US Government.
The new generation of Innovatrics fingerprint algorithm, evaluated in the NIST MINEX III benchmark, is included in Innovatrics ABIS - a multimodal biometric identification system successfully deployed to hundreds of large scale government and enterprise projects, including some of the most complex biometric systems worldwide.
About Innovatrics
Innovatrics is an independent, trusted partner for biometric identity management technology. The company has completed more than 500 projects in 80 countries with over a billion people having been biometrically processed using Innovatrics software. The award-winning Innovatrics algorithms provide best-in-class speed and accuracy for projects of all sizes and guarantee the highest level of performance.
