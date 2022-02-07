STABILA Ecosystem Looks to Revolutionise the Stablecoin Markets in the Era of Banking Fall

Stabila Stabila Public Chain Moneta Logo 500

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many seasoned crypto analysts have been taken aback by the recent influx of innovative projects to the Stabila space. However, despite the ecosystem's vibrancy, one of the factors limiting mass adoption has always been the absence of reputable, accessible, and volatility-free stablecoins."With a value growth of 1800% in the last 60 days, Stabila is primed to play a significant role in the crypto industry's maturation process.", Igor Scvortov, CFO Moneta Holdings "We are enormously proud to host the Defi infrastructure of the world's first stable coin protocol, which leverages native Stabila assets to create fully collateralized stablecoins. Stablecoins are expected to become an integral part of the future Stabila ecosystem.", Daniel Varzari, the CEO of Moneta HoldingsThe set of USD Oracle has been completed, upgrading the system so that the Stabila Defi environment can communicate to the internet. Moneta stablecoins are backed by custodial vaults, with every stablecoin fully backed by on-chain collateral, and has taken every precaution to ensure the integrity of its solution. Stabila Protocol combines good governance with careful protocol design to ensure a scam/fraud-free environment.Moneta HoldingsStabila blockchain and platform enable mainstream applications to build complex products across different chains for various specific needs. This is especially important for the growing Defi space. With Stabila's infrastructure, any dApp, whether a wallet or an STO, IEO, DEX or an NFT platform or anything that requires any smart contracts capability, can seamlessly plug into Stabila.Moneta Holdings is a Stabila-based fundraising platform and project accelerator designed to provide transparent, efficient, and fully decentralized crowdfunding services. Moneta Holdings is set to mature into a cornerstone of the new Stabila-dominated Defi landscape, becoming the place where Stabila's extensive community can come together to fund projects characterized by the immense potential for future success."Our next-generation decentralized launchpad is built according to the best Defi industry practices. It ensures real-time settlement, top-notch security, interoperability, true decentralization, zero counterparty risk while also being fully scalable to meet the needs of institutional investors.", Anastasia Kovaleva, VP Asia, Moneta Holdings.Unlike our competitors, we offer full support of Stabila native currencies and a suite of advanced Defi tools that upcoming projects need to thrive and prosper.

Moneta Holdings Team