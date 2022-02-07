Increasing Preference For VoD Service Significantly Impacts IPTV Market Demand

IPTV Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s IPTV Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing preference for video-on-demand (VoD) service is a key factor driving the growth of the internet protocol television (IPTV) market. Video on Demand is one of the innovative features that Internet Protocol TV offers. VoD provides consumers with a range of available videos to choose from. The video is transmitted via the real-time Streaming Protocol. In recent years, VoD has gained tremendous popularity, this has resulted in higher smart TV adoption rates. For instance, US providers are a pioneer of VOD users. Amazon Prime video comes at first with 72% and Netflix is second with 63%. In the same year, 53% of users spend more than $11 a month on streaming services. According to TBRC’s IPTV global market forecast, the growing preference for video-on-demand services is expected to drive the growth of internet protocol television.

The internet protocol television (IPTV) global industry size is expected to grow from $101.45 billion in 2021 to $118.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global internet protocol television (IPTV) market share is expected to reach $221.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.9%.

TBRC’s global IPTV market report is segmented by type into video IPTV, non-video IPTV, by end-user into small and medium enterprises, large enterprises, residential customers, by application into linear television, nonlinear television.

Internet protocol television (IPTV) market trends include the rising demand for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connections. Owing to the limitless bandwidth and transmission capacity of optical fiber, FTTH is well suited for IPTV. FTTH offers a fixed access network to provide broadband high-speed, resulting in an improved user experience. For instance, in 2019, Reliance Jio planned to launch its Jio GigaFiber FTTH service offering data, calling, and IPTV benefits under a single plan. The company claimed the plan that includes 100 GB of high-speed data with 100Mbps bandwidth, unrestricted voice calls, a Jio Home TV subscription, and access to all Jio apps. Therefore, the service providers are now gradually providing premium content through FTTH to ensure a better user experience.

In September 2021, Uniguest, a US-based digital engagement technology provider acquired UCView for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, UCView will be incorporated into Tripleplay, Uniguest's digital signage, and IPTV brand and will continue to serve clients in enterprises, education, retail, stadiums, and other areas. UCView is a US-based company that focuses on digital signage and IPTV.

Major players covered in the global IPTV industry are Verizon Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., AT&T Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Akamai Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson AB, ARRIS International Plc, Moftak Solutions, and Sterlitetech.

