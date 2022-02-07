Content Streaming Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

Content Streaming Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Content Streaming Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the content streaming market size is expected to grow from $104.41 billion in 2021 to $123.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of18%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $227.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.6%. The increase in the number of mobile devices, internet connectivity, and digital media players or content providers makes it easier for consumers to access music and video content going forward which thereby increases the growth of the content streaming market in the forecast period.

The content streaming establishments in this industry do not provide traditional (non-internet) versions of the content that they publish or broadcast. They provide textual, audio, and/or video content of general or specific interest on the internet exclusively.

Global Content Streaming Market Trends

Companies in the video streaming market are increasingly implementing blockchain technology and AI to have cost benefits. Blockchain technology allows the video streaming providers to store data on thousands of servers globally that help the companies to have cost cuts associated with the content or massive video files stored on servers.

Global Content Streaming Market Segments

The global streaming market is segmented:

By Platform: Smartphones, Laptops and Desktops, Smart TVs, Gaming Consoles

By Type: On-Demand Video Streaming, Live Video Streaming

By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

By End-User: Consumer, Enterprise

By Geography: The global content market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Content Streaming Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides content streaming global market overviews, content streaming industry statistics, content streaming industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global content streaming market, global content streaming market share, content streaming market global segments and geographies, content streaming market players, content streaming market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The content streaming market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Content Streaming Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Netflix, Amazon Web Services, Akamai Technologies Inc, Hulu, LLC., Apple Inc., Google LLC, Cisco Systems Inc, Walt Disney Company (Hulu), Kaltura, Inc., and AT&T Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

