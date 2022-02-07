Submit Release
Agents of I.N.U - Crypto Analytics Platform Aiming to Protect Investors

Mobile phone image of the Agents of I.N.U token tracker platform

The Agents of I.N.U. Token Tracking Platform

Laptop image of the Agents of I.N.U token tracker platform (top token page)

The Agents of I.N.U. Token Tracking Platform - Top Tokens

Agents of I.N.U released an update to their Token Tracking Analytics Platform, providing in-depth insights into the safety of DeFi tokens

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agents of I.N.U - an analytics and AI platform aiming to help protect crypto investors from scams, has just released the latest version of their token tracking tools on their website. The updates allow users to conduct more comprehensive research into tokens by scanning smart contracts for malicious code and suspicious trading activity.

Every day, hundreds of new tokens are created and released on the Binance Smart Chain. Many of these tokens are fraudulent, designed to scam unsuspecting investors. The scams are growing increasingly sophisticated, making it difficult for investors to find legitimate projects in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Common scams include the “rug pull”, where token owners remove all liquidity from a token, rendering it worthless. The “honeypot” is another popular scam where token owners make it impossible to sell the token.

The Agents of I.N.U platform went into open beta on the 2nd of December, 2021, with the launch of the $AGENTSHIBAINU token on PancakeSwap, the most popular exchange on the Binance Smart Chain. The initial version of the product helped users search across all active tokens on the network, allowing them to hone in on tokens that match particular criteria.

The latest release surfaces additional insights into tokens. The platform can now detect honeypots in real-time, alerting users when tokens are no longer safe. It also allows users to navigate to dedicated token pages, highlighting relevant information about the token, including contract scam analysis, price charts, number of holders and recent trading activity.

“DeFi and the Binance Smart Chain is rife with scams. The anonymity of the blockchain, combined with the low costs of launching tokens, has made it all too easy for bad actors to create scams”, said company founder and spokesperson Abe. “We recognized this early on and set out to create a platform that helps surface legitimate tokens while calling out the scams for what they are. Since launch, we’ve made it easy for users to find tokens that match their particular investment strategies. With our latest product update, we have created a dashboard where users can inspect individual tokens in even more detail, helping them make informed decisions to avoid scams”.

The team at Agents of I.N.U hopes that shortly, investors will be using theirs and similar tools to help reduce the efficacy of scams. “The space is relatively new, and most new investors don’t even know that such tools exist. We’re working towards a future where all investors have easy and accessible information about token safety. Once we achieve that, we hope the discourse will change from the latest scam of the week to focusing on legitimate projects aiming to use the new paradigm of decentralized finance to make a difference in the world”.

The latest version of the Agents of I.N.U platform can be found at app.agentsinu.com.

Agents of I.N.U - Crypto Analytics Platform Aiming to Protect Investors

