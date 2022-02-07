Online Clothing Rental Market Size, Growth, Trends 2021, Share, Forecasts till 2026
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Online Clothing Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global online clothing rental market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.
Online clothing rental refers to rental services through which consumers can rent garments for a predefined period of time. It offers a cost-effective solution to those with budget constraints. These services are ideal for those who prefer to wear branded clothes on special occasions and events.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Online Clothing Rental Market Trends:
The global market is majorly driven by the changing lifestyle preferences of the working population. In line with this, the growing urban population with high fashion sense is significantly contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing internet penetration, coupled with the growing adoption of smartphones, is providing a boost to the market growth. Moreover, the rapid expansion of the online retail industry across the globe is further catalyzing market growth. Additionally, increasing investments in promotional strategies adopted by the key manufacturers, such as leveraging the rising trend of sustainable fashion to attract customers, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Global Online Clothing Rental Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players. being:
Clothing Rental
Dress & Go
Rent it Bae
Glam Corner Pty Ltd
Gwynnie Bee
Le Tote
Rent The Runway Inc.
StyleLend
Breakup by Clothing Styles:
Western Wear
Ethnic Wear
Others
Breakup by End User:
Women
Men
Kids
Breakup by Price Range:
Low
Mid
Premium
Breakup by End-Use Sector:
Business to Consumer (B2C)
Business to Business (B2B)
Breakup by Business Model:
Peer-to-Peer Model
Standalone Model
Hybrid Model
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance
Market Outlook
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
