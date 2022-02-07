Progesterone Market Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share, Forecast 2030

Progesterone Market provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Progesterone is the naturally occurring steroid hormone that is produced in adrenal glands, ovary, and placenta (during pregnancy). Progesterone is mainly involved in the maintenance of pregnancy, regulation of menstrual cycle, and embryogenesis. Low progesterone levels may lead to constant breast tenderness, abdominal pain, fatigue, and even miscarriage or fetal death. During this phase, progesterone is given to the patient to prevent the aforementioned conditions.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players of the global progesterone market are Estrellas Life Sciences Private Limited, Bionpharma Inc., Sofgen Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Virtus Pharmaceuticals Llc, Blubell Pharma Group Company, Aquatic Remedies Pvt. Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Shanghai Yijing Industrial Co., Ltd., and Wuhan Honor Bio-Pharm Co., Ltd.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global progesterone market.

• Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions has been provided to determine prevailing opportunities globally.

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2016 to 2023 to identify prevailing opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth has been provided in the report.

• The region- and country-wise progesterone market conditions have been comprehensively analyzed in the report.

The major factors that drive the growth of the progesterone market are growing incidences of diseases such as abnormal uterine bleeding, amenorrhea, kidney, breast, or uterine cancer, and AIDS. In addition, owing to technological advancements in the medical industry, synthetic progesterone or progestins are also used as a diagnostic aid to check the effects of estrogen. However, lack of awareness regarding the availability of such hormone therapy and side effects of progesterone or progestins hamper the market growth.

The report segments the global progesterone market based on type, mode of delivery, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into natural and synthetic progesterone. By application, the market is divided into regulation of the menstrual cycle, dysfunctional uterine bleeding, endometrial cancer, contraception, and hyperplastic precursor lesions. In terms of mode of delivery, the market is classified into injectable, suspended form, and oral. The progesterone market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

