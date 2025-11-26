Aircraft Turbocharger Market Is Anticipated to Reach $1.19 Billion By growing at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2030

Aircraft Turbocharger Market by Type, Platform, and Component : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aircraft turbocharger industry was estimated at 659.8 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $1.19 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in air passenger traffic across the globe and rise in demand for fuel efficient and downsized engine are expected to drive the aircraft turbocharger market during the forecast period. However, high costs associated with aircraft turbochargers is one of the major factors that are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in operations in the commercial aviation is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global aircraft turbocharger market during the forecast period.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07108 By turbocharger type, the aircraft turbocharger market is segregated into butterfly valve type and poppet valve type. The butterfly valve type segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to the fact that butterfly valves are easy to open, relatively inexpensive to build, and incur low maintenance costs.On the basis of platform, the market is divided into heavyweight aircraft and lightweight aircraft. The heavyweight aircraft segment garnered highest revenue in 2020, owing to the rise in air travel along with surge in demand for faster delivery of items.Depending on component, the aircraft turbocharger market is segregated into compressor, turbine, and waste gate. The turbine segment was the major revenue generator in 2020, owing to technological developments in making highly efficient turbines for a turbocharged aircraft engine.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-turbocharger-market/purchase-options Increase in air passenger traffic across the globe and rise in demand for fuel efficient & downsized engines drive the growth of the global aircraft turbocharger market. On the other hand, high costs associated with aircraft turbochargers restrains the growth to some extent. However, surge in operations in the commercial aviation sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.COVID-19 scenario-The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to the implementation of strict lockdown measures in the majority of countries, which resulted in flight cancellations and ban on e-commerce services. This, in turn, led to massive decline in commercial aviation and logistics activities across the world.At the same time, several manufacturing facilities around the globe had to partially or fully shut down their operations, thereby impacting the global aircraft turbocharger market negatively.However, as the global situation is getting better, the market is anticipated to recoup soon.Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07108 Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to the major share in 2020, holding around one-third of the global market. The same region would also grow at the fastest CAGR by 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.The key market players analyzed in the global aircraft turbocharger market report include Airmark Overhaul, Inc., BorgWarner Inc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., PBS Group, A. S., Rajay Parts LLC, Victor Aviation Service, Inc., and Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.Trending Reports:Aircraft Oxygen System Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-oxygen-system-market-A13206 Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-aircraft-nextgen-avionics-market-A11735

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.