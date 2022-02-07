Reproductive Health and Wellness Center Expanding to Long Beach to Meet the High Demand
Reproductive Health and Wellness Center is opening a fertility clinic satellite office in Los Angeles County
I am so excited to expand our presence into the Long Beach community and beyond.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reproductive Health and Wellness Center is opening a satellite office in Long Beach to help meet the large and growing demand for fertility services in the area. The new office, located at 3550 Linden Avenue, will open January 13th.
RHWC’s Director, Dr. Marcus Rosencrantz, MD FACOG, is a fertility specialist who has devoted the last 17 years to Obstetrics and Gynecology with a focus in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, many of those spent within the Kaiser medical system. During that time, Dr. Rosencrantz developed his vision for a center that offered more comprehensive fertility treatments - highly personalized plans that integrated cutting edge technologies like IVF, inseminations, and egg freezing with wellness treatments like acupuncture, therapy, and nutrition. The center opened two and a half years ago in Laguna Hills and has had high success rates with robust growth ever since.
RHWC strives to provide infertility services to as many people who need it by offering expanded services including fertility preservation and family building services for the LGBTQ community. They also work to make treatment more affordable with lower pricing, accepting insurance and offering financing.
Dr. Rosencrantz has consistently earned high praise from his patients for his exceptional skill and compassionate care.
“I am so excited to expand our presence into the Long Beach community and beyond. Our philosophy of providing the most comprehensive infertility care at more affordable prices has given our patients world class success rates and it is exactly what patients in the Long Beach area deserve.”
Dr. Rosencrantz will be available every Thursday afternoon by appointment to welcome new patients to the RHWC family. For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.reprodutivehealthandwellness.com, or call 562 554 0000.
RHWC is currently offering discounts on several services including IVF, PGT and FET procedures, and special pricing on IVF cycles, IUI insemination and egg freezing.
Reproductive Health and Wellness Center is a full-service fertility clinic with offices in Laguna Hills and Long Beach, CA. RHWC offers patients a comprehensive, expanded approach to fertility treatment by integrating state-of-the-art technology with practices that address the wellness of the whole person - mind, body and spirit.
