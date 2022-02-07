Music Machines NFT is Providing up to $900k in Grant Opportunities for Musicians in Web3

Music Machines are 8,080 colorful NFTs that help support music artists with grants. Music Machines NFTs help support music artists with grants up to $15k each Music Machine NFTs give you FREE music NFTs from the artists we fund.

Music Machines NFT is a new project that is discovering and funding musicians in web3. Members vote to fund artists with grants, get free NFTs, and earn ETH.

What we're doing is unheard of; by giving back 50% of our sales toward grants, we are offering musicians up to 3 ETH, or roughly $15,000, to pursue their art.” — Neil Kupras, Creator of Music Machines NFT

SEATTLE, WA, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music Machines NFT is a new project that is discovering and funding musicians in web3. Building a community around their assets, Music Machines is using half of its NFT sales revenue to fund artists through grant programs, reward their members with additional NFTs and ETH, and establish a new future for music in the metaverse.

Established in September 2021, the project incentivizes participation at all levels. “What we are doing is unheard of; by giving back 50% of our sales toward grants, we are offering musicians up to 3 ETH, or roughly $15,000, to pursue their art. Members and holders receive benefits in return, too,” says Neil Kupras, one of the founders and the Lead Creative of Music Machines. “While the artists clearly benefit, NFT holders will have the opportunity to vote for musicians they would like to fund, get the chance to mint music NFTs from our funded artists, and sponsor artists of their choosing, gaining a reward if that artist gets chosen for a grant.”

The project aims to sell at least three quarters of their 8,080 NFTs, which would equate to funding 60 musicians up to $900,000 in grants. The NFT artwork itself features randomized parts from music equipment including DJ controllers, synths, keyboards, and drum machines, all arranged in unique combinations with different color schemes and visual effects.

The team in charge of this project dedicated to discovering and sponsoring musical talent is a duo that is passionate about the opportunities that lie within the future of the metaverse and decentralization. One member of the collaborative pair, Kupras has extensive years of experience in the design industry, working for tech and retail giants in the Fortune 500. His partner ‘Apemoon’ works as the lead developer and is fluent in programming languages, as well as a veteran to the NFT-launching scene. As a member of numerous high-profile projects, Apemoon’s knowledge of the blockchain combined with Kupras’ design experience, promises to bring Music Machines to success.

“We’ve already completed the first step in our road map which was to launch and open applications for artists to seek grants. Next, we aim to have 25% of our NFTs sold, enabling us to fund 10 artists, release a 10-track NFT album to our members, and reward our community with high-value giveaways including music equipment, gift cards and NFTs.”

An ideal community for music lovers, NFT enthusiasts, or those looking to get their foot in the door with digital assets, Music Machines provides opportunities for growth, as well as basing its platform on a generous cause. By bringing musicians to web3, Music Machines is opening up financial and exposure opportunities for artists. They are welcoming grant applications on their website and are eager to connect with musicians who are enthusiastic about the opportunities of web3.

To learn more about Music Machines NFT, to apply for a grant, or explore ways to join the community, visit their website: https://musicmachinesnft.com