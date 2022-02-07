Max Lifchitz Up Close Livestream: Sunday February 13 @ 7 PM (EST)

Feb 13 2022 Artists North/South

Feb 13 2022 Artists North/South

Members of the North/South Chamber Orchestra come together to perform three recent chamber works by Max Lifchitz, the ensemble's founder.

Max Lifchitz, isn’t just a composer, he’s a storyteller, as well. His works are consistently evocative, propulsive, and succinct.”
— Joseph Dalton, Albany Times Union
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday evening February 13, 2022, members of the North/South Chamber Orchestra come together to perform three recent chamber works by the ensemble's founder Max Lifchitz.

The live stream event will start at 7 PM (EST) and will originate from the National Opera Center in New York.

It may be accessed by going to https://www.youtube.com/user/NatOperaCenterLIVE

Born in Mexico City to Jewish-Russian parents, Lifchitz has resided in New York City since 1966. Active as a pianist, conductor, and composer, Lifchitz has appeared on stages throughout Europe, Latin America, and the US. In 1980, he founded the North/South Chamber Orchestra to perform and promote the music by composers from the Americas representing a wide spectrum of aesthetic points of view.

The evening concert will open with the first performance of a revised and expanded Mosaico Latinoamericano (Latin-American Mosaic) for flute and piano. The work is based on folk melodies and rhythms from around the Caribbean and Latin America. Three new movements have been added to the existing two penned a few years ago. The listener will encounter a Mexican Huapango, a mournful Andean Yaravi, a lively Dominican merengue, and sophisticated tango rhythms from South America. Flutist Lisa Hansen, accompanied by the composer at the piano, will display her virtuosic skills on the regular flute, as well as the alto flute and the piccolo.

The concert will continue with a song cycle for voice and piano inspired by a sonnet from the 17th-century Mexican icon Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz. Rosa Divina (Divine Rose) is a parable explaining how transitory and deceiving physical beauty is when compared with the beauty that emanates from the inner soul. Soprano Celia Castro who premiered the work in the US as part of the 2018 Latin American Culture Week, will be the featured vocalist for this occasion.

To close the concert, violinist Arthur Moeller and cellist Amy Kang will join Mr. Lifchitz for the first performance of Beethoven's Moods. Written to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the birth of the Viennese master, the premiere of the work originally scheduled last year had to be pushed back given pandemic consideration. Following the four-movement format of the classical piano trio, the title of each of the movements of the new work is Pathetique Beethoven; Beethoven Vacationing in the Caribbean; Beethoven on ZOOM with Charles Ives and Philip Glass, and Beethoven Quarreling with the Immortal Beloved.

North/South Consonance's activities are made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Gratefully acknowledged is additional support from the BMI Foundation and the Music Performance Trust Funds, as well as gifts from many generous individuals.

Max Lifchitz
North/South Consonance, Inc
ns.concerts@att.net

Ars Nostra Plays Max Lifchitz

You just read:

Max Lifchitz Up Close Livestream: Sunday February 13 @ 7 PM (EST)

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Max Lifchitz
North/South Consonance, Inc ns.concerts@att.net
Company/Organization
North/South Consonance, Inc
PO BOX 698 - Cathedral Station
New York, New York, 10025-0698
United States
+1 212-663-7566
Visit Newsroom
About

North/South Consonance, Inc is a non-profit organization devoted to the promotion, performance and recording of music by composers from the Americas and the world.

North/South Consonance, Inc

More From This Author
Max Lifchitz Up Close Livestream: Sunday February 13 @ 7 PM (EST)
Robert Martin: Emerson Songs & more
Old Meets New -- Max Lifchitz Releases New Recording
View All Stories From This Author