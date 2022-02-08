Submit Release
Seena Nassiri Recognized By Our Featured For Outstanding Public Service

San Francisco Public Assistance Specialist Seena Nassiri receives an award for public service by Our Featured.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Featured, executive review platform featuring executive leaders in their industry named Seena Nassiri the winner of the Public Service Award. The award recognizes longevity and outstanding achievement in Public Service.

“Not only is Seena an outstanding public assistance specialist, but he is a great example for future generations to follow,” says Natalie Nguyen, a researcher at Our Featured. “We’re honored to present this recognition to him.”

Seena’s work in the Bay Area spans nearly a decade, including Public Service Assistance for the County of Marin, as well as the County and City of San Francisco. He gained extensive knowledge of the city regulations as well as specializing in Medi-Cal (Medicaid, ABD, MAGI), CalFresh (SNAP), CalWORKS (TANF), CMSP, Temporary/Permanent Homeless Assistance, and Affordable Care Act program.

Additionally, Seena has also achieved two degrees. A Bachelor of Arts in 20th-century history from UC Davis, as well as a Master of Arts in Political Science from Aarhus University.

For additional information please visit https://seenanassiri.ourfeatured.com

About Our Featured

Our Featured is an executive review platform outlining the achievements of industry leaders. Profiles are chosen based on career longevity, social responsibility, and impact in their industry. We strive to assist the career path to success for young entrepreneurs and future executives.

